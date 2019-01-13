ALBANY, N.Y. — Legislation that would expand New York's bottle bill and ban single-use plastic bags will be included in the 2019 executive budget, governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday afternoon in a statement.

The bottle bill would make most non-alcoholic drink containers eligible for a five-cent redemption, Cuomo said.

"These bold actions to ban plastic bags and promote recycling will reduce litter in our communities, protect our water, and create a cleaner and greener New York for all," the governor said in the statement.

Cuomo said he wants New York to take a lead role among states when it comes to environmental progress.

"In New York we are moving forward with the nation's strongest environmental policies and doing everything in our power to protect our natural resources for future generations," he said.