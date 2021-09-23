x
Aides of former Gov. Cuomo on hook for new legal bills

Gov. Kathy Hochul's spokesperson Haley Viccaro said Wednesday that the state stopped paying for those aides' legal bills after Sept. 2.
Credit: AP
Andrew Cuomo has $18,000,000+ in campaign cash and options on how to spend it.(AP File Photo/Seth Wenig)

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state has stopped paying legal bills for state employees who worked for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo as he faced ongoing investigations on the state and federal level. 

The state has agreed to pay a maximum of $5 million for lawyers who have represented Cuomo's office, according to The Associated Press' review of available contracts. 

Cuomo and his aids face on going probes by the state attorney general's office and Cuomo is facing a state ethic commission inquiry.

