WNYer wins $1,000 A Week For Life lottery prize

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Batavia man is the lucky winner of New York Lottery's $1,000 A Week For Life prize.

Shawn Elkins, which was purchased at the Western OTB/Batavia Downs Gaming, claimed his prize from the scratch-off game. He has chosen to receive his prize as an annuity. His first payment was $33,852 after taxes and will continue to receive payments for life.

The New York Lottery says there are still six top prizes remaining on this current printing of the Win $1,000 A Week For Life game. You can check the status of any scratch-off game at nylottery.ny.gov.