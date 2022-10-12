Take 5 lottery ticket sold in Williamsville

2 Take 5 top-prize tickets were sold in Jamaica and in Williamsville, New York.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The New York Lottery has announced there was multiple winners in Tuesday Take 5 evening drawing.

The first ticket was sold in Jamaica, New York at VR grocery located at 160-10 Hillside Ave. That winning ticket was worth $18,745.

The second ticket was sold here in Western New York, at a Wegmans, located at 5275 Sheridan DR in Williamsville. That winning ticket is worth $18,720.

If you are one of those lucky tickets winners, you can claim your tickets up to one year from the date of the drawing. The Take 5 drawings are twice a daily, once at 2:30 pm and then again at 10:30 pm.