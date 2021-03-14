Winning Take 5 lottery ticket worth $21,796 sold in Depew

The winning ticket was sold at Tops Friendly Markets located at 5175 Broadway in Depew. The ticket is worth $21,796.

DEPEW, N.Y. — Three top-prize winning Take 5 lottery tickets were sold in New York State on Saturday, one of which was sold here in Western New York.

One ticket, worth $21,796, was sold at Tops Friendly Markets located at 5175 Broadway in Depew.

Two other tickets, worth $21,775 each, were both sold downstate.

One was sold at Newburgh Oasis, which is located at 367 Broadway in Newburgh. Another was sold at Pronto Lotto, located at 4004 74th Street in Elmhurst.