TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in WNY

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — One WNY shopper is pretty lucky.

The New York Lottery announced that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 6 TAKE 5 midday drawing in Western New York.

The winning ticket is worth $34,915.50 and was sold at a Tops at 355 Orchard Park Road in West Seneca according to the news release.

The lottery said TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers here to find if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening draw.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

Anyone struggling with gambling addiction, or knows someone who is struggling, they can find help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org.