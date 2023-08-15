x
3rd prize winning Powerball ticket sold in Cheektowaga

The New York Lottery shared that a 3rd prize winning Powerball ticket was purchased in Cheektowaga at a local Tops.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Check your Powerball tickets.  You might be a winner. 

The NYS Lottery announced on Tuesday that there were two winners in the Powerball for the $50,000 third prize from New York in the August 14 drawing. 

One of those winners was a ticket sold at a Tops Friendly Markets on Union Road in Cheektowaga.  The other ticket was purchased in Dix Hills, NY. 

The winning numbers drawn in Monday's drawing were 32-34-37-39-47 with a Powerball number 3. 

The winning numbers for the Powerball are drawn from a field of one to 69, and the red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. 

There was no winner of the big jackpot though.  The next Powerball drawing will be held August 16.  The jackpot for Wednesday is $236 million. 

To learn more visit nylottery.ny.gov

