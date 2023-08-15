3rd prize winning Powerball ticket sold in Cheektowaga

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Check your Powerball tickets. You might be a winner.
The NYS Lottery announced on Tuesday that there were two winners in the Powerball for the $50,000 third prize from New York in the August 14 drawing.
One of those winners was a ticket sold at a Tops Friendly Markets on Union Road in Cheektowaga. The other ticket was purchased in Dix Hills, NY.
The winning numbers drawn in Monday's drawing were 32-34-37-39-47 with a Powerball number 3.
The winning numbers for the Powerball are drawn from a field of one to 69, and the red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.
There was no winner of the big jackpot though. The next Powerball drawing will be held August 16. The jackpot for Wednesday is $236 million.
To learn more visit nylottery.ny.gov