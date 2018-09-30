CLARENCE, NY-It's a big day for big pumpkins.

The Great Pumpkin Farm is the place to be today for the annual World Pumpkin Weigh-off. The competition gets underway at Noon as part of the farm's Fall Festival.

Last year, Andy Wolf of Little Valley took first place and set a state record with his 1,971.5 pound gourd.

Winners will be announced as soon as all entries have officially weighed in. Top prize is $5,000, but that will double if any of the pumpkins comes in at over 2,000 pounds.

Cash prizes will also be awarded for second through sixth place.

© 2018 WGRZ