1 dead after early morning house fire in Fredonia Tuesday

FREDONIA, N.Y. — The Fredonia Fire Department said a person has died after a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to a reported structure fire on Center Street just before 6 a.m. When they arrived at the scene they found a large two-story home that was fully involved.

Fire crews were fighting an uphill battle due to the extreme cold and frozen fire hydrants. Tankers were called from neighboring fire departments for water supply to help.

Patricia Ulkins, 70, in the lower apartment was not able to escape and died in the fire. Five others were able to get out of the home safely.

The Red Cross is assisting those that are now displaced.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reports the fire is suspected to have started on the lower level of the building, but there is too much damage to determine where the fire was started.