Allen Street fire now being investigated as arson

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A fire that happened on Friday afternoon on Allen Street is now being investigated as arson.

Buffalo Fire officials told 2 On Your Side the fire began in an entranceway on the third floor of an apartment complex that's located on Allen Street, between Delaware and Elmwood avenues.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was knocked down in six minutes. It caused minor water damage, including an estimated $30,000 in damage to the building and $10,000 to its contents.