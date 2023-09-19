x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Woman dies after falling from moving vehicle on I-90

Troopers were called to a report of a woman who fell out of a moving vehicle just after 8pm on the I-90 eastbound near the I-290 interchange
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

AMHERST, N.Y. — A woman has died after falling from a moving vehicle on the I-90 near I-290  in Amherst on Monday. 

Troopers were called to a report of a woman who fell out of a moving vehicle just after 8 p.m. on the I-90 eastbound near the I-290 interchange. 

When troopers arrived on the scene, they found Gabriel J. Turner, 32, of Snyder dead on the shoulder of the Thruway. 

Investigators say Turner was a passenger in a 2011 Ford F550 tow truck.  They say Turner left the vehicle from the passenger side while the vehicle was moving.  The tow truck was operated by a 34-year-old male from Buffalo.  Turner's body was transported to ECMC for an autopsy.

Police are still investigating and ask with information on this incident, to contact NYSP at 585-344-6200.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Grand Opening for Richardson Hotel

Before You Leave, Check This Out