Woman dies after falling from moving vehicle on I-90

AMHERST, N.Y. — A woman has died after falling from a moving vehicle on the I-90 near I-290 in Amherst on Monday.

Troopers were called to a report of a woman who fell out of a moving vehicle just after 8 p.m. on the I-90 eastbound near the I-290 interchange.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they found Gabriel J. Turner, 32, of Snyder dead on the shoulder of the Thruway.

Investigators say Turner was a passenger in a 2011 Ford F550 tow truck. They say Turner left the vehicle from the passenger side while the vehicle was moving. The tow truck was operated by a 34-year-old male from Buffalo. Turner's body was transported to ECMC for an autopsy.