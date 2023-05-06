WNYorker on American Ninja Warrior

She says she was inspired by the kids she coaches here in Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ashley Gianni a Buffalo native and Brockport alum was on Monday night's episode of American Ninja Warrior. The show is on its 15th season.

Back in March, she flew out to California to compete against elite athletes from across the country on the world's most difficult obstacle course.

"I started this journey back in 2019. I began working at the Warrior factory and started coaching a bunch of kids through the sport and they inspired me to try out to be on the show and follow my dream. ">.

Ashley is competing to get the furthest in the obstacle the fastest.