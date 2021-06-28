Buffalo woman taking mission of autism awareness to American Ninja Warrior

Champion Boxer Melissa St. Vil compete on the obstacle course at 8 p.m. Monday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A boxer from Buffalo is making it big.

If you turn on American Ninja Warrior Monday night on Channel 2, you'll see a Melissa St. Vil competing on the obstacle course. She's a champion boxer who decided to give ninja training a try earlier this year. She tried out for the show over the winter, and got selected to film an episode.

You may notice the puzzle pieces on her pants, which she wears to show her support for a cause close to her heart, autism awareness. Her boyfriend's daughter, Kaylene, is on the spectrum.

"I just wanted to show the world the beauty of autism, and how amazing and smart somebody on the spectrum can be," she told 2 On Your Side. "There's different levels of the spectrum, so I wanted them to know what those puzzle pieces mean."