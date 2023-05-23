WNY AAPI community groups working to preserve culture through annual festival

New York State is making its largest investment into the community in state history, with $30 million supporting hundreds of AAPI organizations

AMHERST, N.Y. — In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, different Western New York cultural groups came together for a collaborative festival.

AAPI Heritage Month is in May. It recognizes the achievements and contributions the community has made in the United States.

The Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village in Amherst hosted its second annual Asian American Cultural Festival. There were live performances, vendors, and food. Plus, it was a chance to connect with the community.

"It's very important our kids the next generation should know what our culture is to add to value to their community and other communities to live together to co-exist and celebrate this life blissfully," Rathi Ravi, the co-founder of Asian American Cultural Festival said.