Power of representation: New Barbie doll with down syndrome impacts WNY families

"The doll with down syndrome belongs. Just like every other doll belongs, just like every other kid belongs," a WNY mother of a kid with down syndrome said.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Barbie released its first doll with down syndrome last week. For the first time ever, people with down syndrome can play with a Barbie that looks like them.

Ailee Trenchard is 6-years-old and loves Barbie dolls. Her mom, Michelle Trenchard, said the announcement of the new Barbie is more than just a new toy. It's a sign of diversity and inclusion.

This Barbie is the first of its kind to represent this community. A condition that is more common than many people may think.

According to the CDC, down syndrome is the most common chromosomal condition diagnosed in the U.S. About 6,000 babies are born across the country each year with down syndrome.

The toy company says they created this doll to better reflect the world around us — to better reflect people like Trenchard.

Trenchard said putting this doll on the shelf next to other babies is a step in the right direction.

"Seeing these dolls with down syndrome next to the other ones gives a sense of belonging. The doll with down syndrome belongs. Just like every other doll belongs, just like every other kid belongs," Trenchard said.

The Trenchard family has not been able to get their hands on one yet, but once it is in stock, they will. Mattel sells their dolls on their website and major chains, like Target.