Why organized youth sports still can't play ball

State and local officials say the issue is more with people in the stands.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — On Thursday the state announced that local governments could decide if and when public pools and playgrounds would be allowed to open.

Some local leaders we talked to are jumping on the opportunity to open, but others like Niagara Falls mayor Bob Restaino, say a lack of funding will keep these things closed.

"I don't have the funding to provide the personnel for pools and playgrounds," Restaino said. "My difficulty is just not having the revenue to be able to support the program."

Many people are now questioning why dozens of kids can play together on a playground, but not in youth sports leagues. Officials say the issue with youth sports is not so much the players, but the spectators in the stands.

"They're gonna be coming out to see their grandkids and kids and nieces and those are the things the state has to get its arms around and and tell us how we gonna be able to handle that," Restaino said.