HAMBURG, N.Y. — If you've gone to the Erie County Fair this week or driven through Hamburg, you may have noticed the East Eden Road Bridge is still closed to traffic.

Town officials said it would be done by now.

This bridge on East Eden Road is just about 500 feet from the traffic circle in the Village of Hamburg, and since June, it's been closed for construction.

When the bridge repair project was first announced, the first questions that came up were, what does this mean for the BurgerFest and the Eden Corn Fest?

While those event coordinators made adjustments to accommodate the potential traffic backups, a spokesperson with the county told 2 On Your Side the project would likely be wrapped up by opening day of the fair.

Well, we're a few days in and the bridge is still closed to traffic.

County officials say the work is taking a little bit longer than they planned, but for good reason.

"We're going through spots taking out some of the concrete, and as we peel it back, there's more and more full-depth reclamation that has to be completed," said Bill Geary, the Erie County Public Works Commissioner.

"So that added a week or two. Truthfully, we're gonna be looking at about eight weeks not the six, but I'd rather it take those extra two weeks and get the best product that we can so we won't have to impact the community again for another 20 years here."

Drivers coming from the south are suggested to take Eckhardt Road to Route 391 and up to McKinley Parkway.

The commissioner says the detours shouldn't add more than 10 minutes to your drive.

