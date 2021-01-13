Explore & More Children's Museum to host MLK clothing drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day this Monday, January 18, Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum, in partnership with BankOnBuffalo, is holding a winter clothing drive for the children at Gerard Place.
The official drive will kick off at the museum on Saturday, January 16 and run through January 23. The public can drop off new hats, mittens or socks at the museum or shop the Gerard Place Amazon Wish List where the items will be sent directly there.
Gerard Place is located on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo and provides housing and supportive programs for homeless, single-parent families.
“Gerard Place is very grateful to BankOnBuffalo and Explore & More for their very generous drive to help the children and families in our very poor surrounding community. Organizations working together to provide essential clothing at this time of year for those most vulnerable in our community is what is best about Buffalo” David Zapfel, CEO/President of Gerard Place.