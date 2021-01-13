Explore & More Children's Museum to host MLK clothing drive

In partnership with BankOnBuffalo, the museum is holding a winter clothing drive to benefit children at Gerard Place.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day this Monday, January 18, Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum, in partnership with BankOnBuffalo, is holding a winter clothing drive for the children at Gerard Place.

The official drive will kick off at the museum on Saturday, January 16 and run through January 23. The public can drop off new hats, mittens or socks at the museum or shop the Gerard Place Amazon Wish List where the items will be sent directly there.

Gerard Place is located on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo and provides housing and supportive programs for homeless, single-parent families.