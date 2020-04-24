BUFFALO, N.Y. — WellNow Urgent Care announced that it will be offering coronavirus tests, both the standard test and the antibody test, at locations across Western New York for anybody who recently had symptoms of COVID-19.

The urgent care company said that tests will be available seven days a week and no appointment is needed in order to get tested. When receiving a test, patients will be given a mask and escorted from their car to a private room for testing.

"Bringing both types of COVID-19 testing to our communities in Western New York is a top priority right now,” said WellNow Urgent Care President Dr. John Radford. “It’s our responsibility to make sure our communities can confidently and safely get the care and answers they need, especially now. No one should be afraid to get care.”

The standard COVID-19 test is done using a nasal swab. It's done to determine if a patient currently has coronavirus. The blood antibody test takes a sample of an individuals blood and detects if they have the antibodies that correspond with a past COVID-19 infection.

WellNow said test results are expected back within 2 days from the time it's taken.

Tests will be available at the following WellNow locations:

Amherst (Dent Tower)

Amherst (Harlem Road)

Batavia

Cheektowaga

Clarence

Dunkirk

Lancaster

Niagara Falls

Orchard Park

Tonawanda

West Seneca

Wheatfield

