BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kaleida Health announced that it would be expanding COVID-19 testing and set up a testing center in the hardest hit area in Erie County, Buffalo's east side.

The third Kaleida testing center, which will be housed at Leroy Coles Library, will open on Friday. Kaleida said everybody must have an appointment to receive a test. Once tested, results can be expected in 2-3 days.

Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin said, “I want to thank Kaleida Health and the City of Buffalo and local physicians and faith leaders for partnering with Erie County on this new testing location,” Baskin said. “Residents of the East Side have been heavily impacted by COVID-19 and it is reassuring that our community will have a testing site that is accessible.”

The testing site will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Kaleida said that between all three of their testing centers, they have the capacity to test 500 people a day.

Anybody experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call (716) 859-3222 to schedule a test.

