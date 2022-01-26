Wednesday last day to take photo with Bills AFC East Championship banners

The banners will be taken down on Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills fans, Wednesday is your last day to celebrate a great Bills season with the banners at City Hall.

The seven banners celebrating the team's AFC East Championship will be taken down on Thursday.

Following the heartbreaking loss on Sunday, the Mayor's office recognizes people are looking for a way to celebrate the season.

“We know Bills Mafia are still looking for an outlet to express their unwavering support for our Buffalo Bills, so I encourage fans to celebrate the team by snapping a selfie with the banners at City Hall,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “All of us thank the Bills for a tremendous 2021 season and post-season play, and their special contributions to Buffalo and Western New York.”

Bills fans who stop by to check out the banners are also encouraged to take part in the City of Buffalo’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Winter Clothing Drive.

New winter clothes are being collected through Feb. 1. Donations can be dropped off in the lobby of City Hall Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Winter clothing donations can also be dropped off at Buffalo’s 5 Police Districts: