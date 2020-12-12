Water bottle distributions happening in Mayville-area Sunday, Monday

While Mayville is under a water advisory, there will be a few water distributions coming up for residents to pick up water.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — While Mayville is under a water advisory, there will be a few water distributions coming up for residents to pick up water.

So far, two dates, December 13 and 14, have been announced. However, the the health department says more are being planned.

On December 13 at the Town of Chautauqua DPW Garage, 50 Patterson Street, canned and bottled water will be provided from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Then, the following day, on December 14, water donated from Tops Markets will be distributed in the Tops Market parking lot at 64 S. Erie Street from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Residents will be able to pick up one case of water per day. Residents will need to stay in their vehicles. Both sites will be practicing social distancing as well as mask wearing.

Any resident that is in COVID-19 quarantine or isolation should call the Health Department at (716) 753-4491 if they don't have someone who can bring them water. Quarantining or isolated individuals should not leave their houses.

Likewise, if someone can't make the distributions for other reasons but need water, can call John Buxton with the Village of Mayville at (716) 269-4801 for arrangements.

The Chautauqua County Health Department also provided the following information: