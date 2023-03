The Buffalo Fire Department tells 2 On Your Side, crews responded to North Parade Avenue just after 5:30 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Red Cross is helping two people after a fire near MLK Park Sunday morning.

The Buffalo Fire Department tells 2 On Your Side, crews responded to North Parade Avenue just after 5:30 a.m.

The fire started on the second floor of the home and caused approximately $200,000 in damage.