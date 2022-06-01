Lockdown drill scheduled Wednesday at Walden Galleria

The planned lockdown drill will be conducted by Cheektowaga Police and Walden Galleria security on Wednesday from 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Walden Galleria is scheduled to hold its second security lockdown drill of the year on Wednesday, June 1.

The planned lockdown drill will be conducted by Cheektowaga Police and Walden Galleria security on Wednesday from 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. According to the Walden Galleria, the quarterly lockdown drills are held to establish a procedure if an emergency situation were to happen in real life.

"Lockdown drills are administered quarterly to establish a foundation of procedure if a situation should present itself," the Walden Galleria said in a press release.

The drill is expected to last about 15 minutes, and a public address announcement will be made informing people inside the mall that it's a drill. Customers will be able to go about their shopping normally during that time.

This will be the Galleria's second of four lockdown drills to be held this year. According to the mall, the drill helps police "equip employees with proper training in the case of an emergency."