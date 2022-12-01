x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Voting opens for Erie County 'Name a Plow' contest

Residents can participate in voting on names for Erie County snow plow

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Public Works announced Thursday that voting is now open for its 'Name a Plow' contest.

People are asked to pick 10 names. There are two categories to vote on: Top 5 from the finalists' category and 5 from the finalists under 18.

Some of the finalists include the names 'Apocalypse Plow', 'Fast and Flurrious', and 'President Snowver Cleveland'.

Public voting runs through December 14th at noon. 

Erie County will announce 40 names with the highest number of votes before Christmas. The winners will then be featured on a plow for the rest of the season.

Click here to vote

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Discipline Disparities at NYS Prisons

Before You Leave, Check This Out