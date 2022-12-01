Voting opens for Erie County 'Name a Plow' contest

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Public Works announced Thursday that voting is now open for its 'Name a Plow' contest.
People are asked to pick 10 names. There are two categories to vote on: Top 5 from the finalists' category and 5 from the finalists under 18.
Some of the finalists include the names 'Apocalypse Plow', 'Fast and Flurrious', and 'President Snowver Cleveland'.
Public voting runs through December 14th at noon.
Erie County will announce 40 names with the highest number of votes before Christmas. The winners will then be featured on a plow for the rest of the season.