Voting opens for Erie County 'Name a Plow' contest

Residents can participate in voting on names for Erie County snow plow

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Public Works announced Thursday that voting is now open for its 'Name a Plow' contest.

People are asked to pick 10 names. There are two categories to vote on: Top 5 from the finalists' category and 5 from the finalists under 18.

Some of the finalists include the names 'Apocalypse Plow', 'Fast and Flurrious', and 'President Snowver Cleveland'.

Public voting runs through December 14th at noon.