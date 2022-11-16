Erie County launches 'Name a Plow' contest ahead of forecasted storm

Ahead of the forecasted storm, Erie County Mark Poloncarz has announced the county's "Name a Plow" contest.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you've ever wanted to name a snow plow, now's your chance.

Ahead of the forecasted storm, Erie County Mark Poloncarz has announced the county's "Name a Plow" contest, for 41 pieces of the county's snow clearing vehicles.

"We have a great fleet of snowbusters, driftbusters, and we want to put names on the side of them," Poloncarz said. "So this is a little fun thing for the community."

You have until Nov. 30 to make your submission online. There will be a public voting period the first two weeks of December. Each winning name will be given to a county plow for the season, and winners will have the opportunity to pose for a photo with their newly named plow.

"The snow plows are out there to protect the public, to keep the roads clear, and like other major pieces of equipment they should be named," the county executive said.

You can make your submission on the Erie County DPW website.