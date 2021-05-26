U.S. postal worker admits to dumping over 1,300 pieces of mail in wooded area

Sean Barrett, 30, was convicted of delay or destruction of mail and was fined $600.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Niagara County man has been fined for failing to deliver over 1,000 pieces of mail last fall.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York says Sean Barrett, 30, was employed as a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier and was assigned to the Lewiston Post Office. Barrett was responsible for delivering mail in the areas of Lewiston and Youngstown.

On October 13, 2020 Barrett was supposed to deliver 1,314 pieces of mail in Youngstown, but instead placed the mail in a wooded area off Pletcher Road. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the mail included 502 first class mailings, two certified mailings and 794 standard mailings.

The mail was recovered by law enforcement later that day.

A few days later on October 19, 2020, USPS agents discovered 14 bundles of banded Western New York Value newspapers discarded in a wooded area west of where the other mail was found. The newspapers were dated between August 29 and October 10.

In an interview with USPS agents, Barrett admitted to dumping the mail and newspapers in the wooded area.