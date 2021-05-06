Former postal worker fined $200 for failing to deliver 700 pieces of mail, including 3 absentee ballots

The cancellation dates on the first class mailings were between September 16 and October 26, 2020.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A U.S. District Magistrate fined a Buffalo man $200 for failing to deliver 701 pieces of mail during a six week stretch last year.

Last November, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers encountered 27-year-old Brandon Wilson, who worked for the Post Office at the time, at the Peace Bridge.

In the trunk of his car, inspectors found 701 pieces of mail, a USPS employee uniform and employee identification badge.

Included in the mail were three official absentee ballots mailed from the Board of Elections to voters. The cancellation dates were between September 16 and October 26, 2020.

Wilson initially said the mail belonged to he and his mother, but when confronted, admitted he was a postal carrier who failed to complete his deliver route.