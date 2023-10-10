Dunkirk man killed in two-vehicle crash

Two-vehicle crash leaves one driver dead.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday in the Town of Pomfret.

The accident happened on State Route 60 around 10:13am.

Investigators say a 2017 GMC was traveling south on State Route 60 when they crossed into on-coming traffic and hit a 2023 Mack truck head-on.

The driver of the GMC, Samuel D. Lobley 41, of Dunkirk, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to ECMC for an autopsy.

The NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit, Commercial Enforcement Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Fredonia Fire Company also assisted in this investigation.

The NYS DEC also responded to the scene after a diesel fuel leak.