BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two firefighters were injured battling a blaze on Kensington Avenue on Tuesday night.

Both were later treated and released from Erie County Medical Center.

First responders arrived at a home in the 1300 block of Kensington Avenue, near Orleans Street, shortly before 7 p.m. They were fighting a two-and-a-half-story house fire. At one point, the firefighters were forced to evacuate before they eventually got the fire under control.