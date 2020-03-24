WARSAW, N.Y. — A 38-year-old Bliss man is facing charges following an incident that left two sheriff's deputies injured.

The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office said it happened when the two were called out Friday to a home on Telegraph Road in the Town of Eagle for a domestic dispute.

Ryan Priel, 38, had a knife and allegedly fought with the deputies. He has been charged with assault, menacing and weapons possession.

Priel was arraigned in Wyoming County Court where bail was set at $50,000.

