Town of Tonawanda offering cooling zones for residents during hot week

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — During this week of intensely hot weather, the Town of Tonawanda is offering cooling zones to keep residents safe during the hottest times of the day.
The Town will be offering a cool down area at it's senior center located at 251 Ensminger Road. The cooling center will be open each day from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. The Town's libraries will also be open as cooling zones for the public. It's asked for people to bring their own mask if they plan on using the cooling zones.
The Town has also extended the hours until 8 p.m. at the Sheridan-Parkside Splash Pad as well as the spray fountains at Ellwood, Kenilworth and Thurston playgrounds. These changes are in effect until Friday.