Town of Tonawanda offering cooling zones for residents during hot week

The Town will be offering a cool down area at it's senior center located at 251 Ensminger Road. The cooling center will be open each day from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. The Town's libraries will also be open as cooling zones for the public. It's asked for people to bring their own mask if they plan on using the cooling zones.