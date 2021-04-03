'Off-Broadway Farmers & Artisans Market' coming to the Eastern Hills Mall

Each weekend in March through Easter the mall will showcase some vendors who had, in the past, spent the holiday time at the Broadway Market.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A little bit of the Broadway Market is heading to the suburbs for the upcoming Easter season.

The Eastern Hills Mall announced “The Off-Broadway Farmers & Artisans Market ” will take place at the Williamsville shopping center every weekend in March through Easter.

Alongside mall retailers, some former market vendors who, due to COVID-19, are not able to set up at the iconic Broadway site this year, have found a new home.

“When we heard about the unfortunate circumstances, we decided to reach out to those vendors and offer them space in our mall," said EHM General Manager Russ Fulton. "Within a week we had a list of 33 businesses signed up, with more contacting us every day. They are a unique blend of artisans, and food and produce vendors, which led us to title this Easter event The-Off Broadway Farmers and Artisan Market.”

In addition to the vendor offerings, each weekend will feature entertainment in the mall's center concourse. On opening day this Saturday, March 6, the Second Annual Big Truck Event Drive-thru will take place in the front mall parking lot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food trucks will be offering carnival fare.

The Off-Broadway Market will operate Saturday and Sunday, March 5-6, 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27 from 8am-6pm. Vendors will be set up throughout the mall. Masks and social distancing will be required.