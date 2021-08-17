Tops seeks extended tax breaks for Lancaster warehouse

The exact amount of the tax break, which is set to expire in the spring, is still being calculated.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Negotiations are underway between Tops Markets LLC and the Town of Lancaster Industrial Development Agency to extend tax breaks for the supermarket chain’s nearly 1-million-square-foot warehouse and distribution center.

Tops’ current payment-in-lieu-of-taxes package, negotiated and approved the Lancaster IDA 14 years ago, is due to expire next spring. Tops is seeking a five-year extension of the PILOT, which provides a discounted tax rate for town, Lancaster Central School District and Erie County taxes.

The exact amount of the tax break is still being calculated. The IDA directors will consider the request when they meet Sept. 14.