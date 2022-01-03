Tonawanda widow decides not to seek husband's council seat

Kerrie Newman issued a statement that, after a discussion with her family, she has decided to withdraw her name from the appointment so that she can grieve and heal.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A City of Tonawanda woman has made a last minute to decision to not seek her late husband's seat on the City Council.

Thomas Newman, who was recently elected to fill the council seat, died in December from a COVID-related illness.

Kerrie Newman spoke to 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing this past weekend, and said that she though it was important to carry on her late husband's work and serve the people who voted for him in November. He was the lone Republican on the council.

But, Newman issued a statement on Monday, after a discussion with her family, that she has decided to withdraw her name from the appointment so that she can grieve and heal from their recent loss.

Kerrie Newman makes a last minute decision. She will no longer ask the City of Tonawanda council to appoint her to fill her late husband's seat. Tom Newman died last month after a short battle with COVID @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/Br1K9cErzR — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) January 3, 2022

I am deeply saddened to be making this statement, but after much thought and discussion with my family; I have made the hard decision to grieve and heal privately with family and friends and withdrawal my name from the appointment of my late husband's seat in the 1st Ward. I wanted to take on this role to honor Tom, see that his work continued and to heal with the City. However, this has become a very toxic situation. This is not what my family, friends, community or myself deserve. I am very disappointed as I know that I would have fought hard for the residents, just as Tom did. But I hope you all understand my need to protect my family and remove myself from this toxic game called politics. Tom loved this City and being a Councilman, but he always said "Family First", so that's what I'm doing. I will continue to be active in the community and I will continue Toms legacy in other ways.

I want to thank everyone who has reached out and supported me and my family over the past few months. Your support has been wonderful. Please keep us in your prayers as we continue to heal from our great loss. Thank you. God Bless.