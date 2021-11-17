Tim Hortons unveils new 'Timbiebs' merchandise

Some of the new pieces of merchandise that will be available will include a cozy beanie, a fanny pack and a tote bag.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A week after announcing its new collaboration with Justin Bieber, Tim Hortons unveiled its new line of merchandise.

Starting Monday, Nov. 29 the Tim Hortons x Justin Bieber merchandise collection will be available at Tim Hortons restaurants in the U.S. and in Canada. The merchandise launch will coincide with its limited-edition selection of Timbiebs Timbits.

Some of the new pieces of merchandise that will be available will include a cozy beanie, a fanny pack and a tote bag.

As part of this collaboration, Tim Hortons will release three new flavors of Timbits as part of the "Timbiebs Timbits" collection. The new flavors include chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip and birthday cake waffle.

"Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine," Bieber said in a provided statement. "I grew up on Tim Hortons and it's always been something close to my heart."

Bieber fans in Western New York will soon have the chance to see the artist live at KeyBank Center. Tickets for the rescheduled concert are now on sale.

Bieber's 'Justice World Tour' will take place May 14, 2022. The concert was originally scheduled for earlier this year, but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic with varying restrictions in each state.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” Bieber said in a statement. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

Special guests joining the tour are Jaden, Eddie Benjamin and Mateo Arias.