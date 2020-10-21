Tim Hortons offering free donut to trick-or-treaters

With traditional trick-or-treating up in the air this year, Tim Hortons wants to make sure locals still get a sweet treat on Halloween.

On October 31, Tim Hortons will be giving away a free Halloween donut to every customer who comes to their drive-thru in costume.

"We know that Halloween will look different for so many families this year, and we want to be a place where guests can celebrate their favorite traditions safely,” said Ricardo Azevedo, regional president of Tim Hortons U.S.