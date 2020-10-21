Tim Hortons offering free donut to trick-or-treaters

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the uncertainty surrounding everything these days, including trick-or-treating, Tim Hortons wants to make sure people don't totally miss out on Halloween fun.
On October 31, Tim Hortons will be giving away a free Halloween donut to every customer who comes to their drive-thru in costume.
"We know that Halloween will look different for so many families this year, and we want to be a place where guests can celebrate their favorite traditions safely,” said Ricardo Azevedo, regional president of Tim Hortons U.S.
The spooky sweet is a yeast ring doughnut covered with chocolate fondant and tipped with orange sprinkles. For people who don't get dressed up, but still want the Halloween treat, they are available for purchase for $0.99.