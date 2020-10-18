Ski resorts in New York State can open starting November 6

Masks will be required for those visiting ski resorts, but they can be removed when eating, drinking, or skiing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In an update Sunday morning, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that ski resorts will be able to open starting November 6 at 50 percent indoor capacity.

"Beginning next month, ski resorts will be allowed to reopen with limited indoor capacity, which will allow New Yorkers to have some outdoor activity this winter without having to quarantine when they come back," Cuomo said.

The state will also require the outdoor capacity of the mountains or hills to be reduced by 25 percent during peak days or if other trails are closed.

Other changes skiers and snowboarders can expect to see on the slopes this year include:

Lifts will only take one party at a time

Parties will be required to socially distance

Lessons will have no more than 10 people

Rented equipment is expected to be thoroughly disinfected

Any shuttles, or food on site will follow existing NYS guidelines