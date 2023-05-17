Documents show state's DOT knew about Tifft Street Pier design concerns

2 On Your Side obtained emails that show there was concern from contractors over the design of the of the Tifft Street Pier, which has been closed since 2015.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After 2 On Your Side looked into a question from a viewer about the Tifft Street Pier, more is being learned about concerns over the design of the $4.3 million pier.

While the pier was damaged during a storm in November 2015, the New York State Department of Transportation knew about concerns during the construction of the pier in 2012.

WGRZ obtained emails between contractors and the state DOT where concerns and questions were raised regarding the two 80-foot gangways that would allow the public to access the floating dock at the end of the pier.

"This dock cannot be built based on their specs and the very small size of the dock cannot carry the load they have designed," the contractor said.

The 14ft by 24ft floating pier could only hold a capacity of 16,800. The galvanized steel pier had a live load of 50 pounds per square foot.

According to the documents reviewed by WGRZ, the weight of the gangways on the floating dock wouldn't allow for the public to safely access it.

Another contractor emailed the Department of Transportation and stated "during the submittal process it became apparent there may be some design problems."

These emails were sent in 2012, prior to the significant construction that was underway in 2013.

A third-party evaluation of the design plans by an engineering firm indicated that the floating dock wouldn't stay afloat with the gangways down and people using it.

The report states:

"It is evident that gangways live load reactions over the edge of the floating dock produce eccentrically loads in excess of the buoyancy provided. It is concluded that several modifications to the dock footprint and buoyancy system will be required to meet the design criteria."