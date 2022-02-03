Thousands without power Thursday morning in WNY

Power outages have been reported to NYSEG, the cause is still under investigation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Power outages have been reported in Erie County early Thursday morning.

According to NYSEG, as of 4 a.m. Thursday, over 3,700 customers are without power in the Towns of Cheektowaga, Elma, Lancaster and West Seneca. Crews have been assigned to the outage and are investigating a cause. They estimate the power will be restored by 6:15 a.m.

National Grid is not reporting any power outages in the Western New York region as of 4 a.m. Thursday.

As snow and ice begin to accumulate from Thursday's winter storm, Governor Kathy Hochul warns New Yorkers that widespread power outages and downed trees are a possibility. She advises New Yorkers to have patience with the response of emergency crews, to limit travel, and avoid dangerous conditions.