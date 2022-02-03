x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Thousands without power Thursday morning in WNY

Power outages have been reported to NYSEG, the cause is still under investigation.
Credit: WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Power outages have been reported in Erie County early Thursday morning.

According to NYSEG, as of 4 a.m. Thursday, over 3,700 customers are without power in the Towns of Cheektowaga, Elma, Lancaster and West Seneca. Crews have been assigned to the outage and are investigating a cause. They estimate the power will be restored by 6:15 a.m.

National Grid is not reporting any power outages in the Western New York region as of 4 a.m. Thursday.

As snow and ice begin to accumulate from Thursday's winter storm, Governor Kathy Hochul warns New Yorkers that widespread power outages and downed trees are a possibility. She advises New Yorkers to have patience with the response of emergency crews, to limit travel, and avoid dangerous conditions.

The heaviest snow is expected to begin falling around lunchtime Thursday and continue through Thursday evening. Expect potential impacts for both the morning and evening commutes Thursday.  

Related Articles

In Other News

Buffalo Board of Education debates transportation reimbursement