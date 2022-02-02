x
Education

Buffalo Public Schools will switch to remote learning Thursday

The decision was made 'due to the forecasted winter storm warning that is projecting accumulating snowfall throughout the day ... and into the afternoon commute.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools on Thursday will switch to remote learning, citing the snow that's forecast to hit the region. 

There will not be an in-person instruction or any after-school activities.

The decision was made "due to the forecasted winter storm warning that is projecting accumulating snowfall throughout the day tomorrow and into the afternoon commute," BPS said in a statement Wednesday evening.

Central Office staff will work at their regular work locations.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Erie County from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow with accumulations of 8 to 12 inches or more is expected for the region. 

