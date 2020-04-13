PEMBROKE, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle accident that happened Monday morning in the town of Pembroke, causing three people to be hospitalized.

Just before 4 a.m. a box truck was heading south on Route 77 being driven by Kimaly Satchel-el, from Syracuse. A utility truck was heading east at the same time on Route 5, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said that Satchel-el failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and hit the utility truck, causing both vehicles to go off the road.

Deputies said that Satchel-el was removed from the truck and taken to ECMC with multiple injuries. Authorities said the box truck's passenger, Candace Keith of Brooklyn, was also taken to ECMC with injuries.

The driver of the utility truck, Luis Welch of Leroy, was taken to United Memorial Medical Center with minor injuries according to investigators.

No word yet if any charges will be filed in the crash.

