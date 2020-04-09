The Barnes Firm going to 500 Pearl

Ross Cellino and the Cellino Law firm will remain in the Main Place Tower. Cellino & Barnes had leased the top two floors in the Main Place Tower.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When Cellino & Barnes officially split their law firm into two firms next month, Steve Barnes will be shifting his offices from the Main Place Tower to the year-old 500 Pearl Building complex.

Real-estate sources said the Barnes Firm has agreed to lease 16,000 square feet in Ellicott Development Co.'s 500 Pearl building. Steve Barnes is expected to move his firm to 500 Pearl in October, when the split of Cellino & Barnes takes effect.