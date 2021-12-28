Tesla plant in South Buffalo on track with employment target

The agreement was that the factory on South Park Avenue would need to employ at least 1,460 folks by the end of the year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The $950 million Tesla plant in South Buffalo that you paid for is on track.

Om Tuesday, 2 On Your Side learned that Tesla is on track to meet its end of the year employment target and will avoid a more than $41 million penalty.

The agreement was that the factory on South Park Avenue would need to employ at least 1,460 folks by the end of the year, in exchange for the money spent to build the plant.

According to new figures from the state and reported first by Channel 2's Rob Hackford, Tesla had over 1,536 full-time jobs at the factory as of last month.

#UPDATE regarding the South Buffalo @Tesla jobs goal with a few caveats.



1. Tesla hasn’t officially reported jobs numbers for 2021.



2. That *official* report is due Feb. 1.



3. BUT as of Nov. 10 an ESD spokesperson tells me Tesla reported already being over the state jobs goal. pic.twitter.com/llmBiF4MA1 — Robert Hackford (@Robert_Hackford) December 28, 2021

We asked Mark Scheer from Investigative Post how Tesla has impacted Western New York with this massive project that you paid for.

"I think it's a sign that at least there's some activity happening at a facility that cost taxpayers quite a bit of money. There is the impact of 1500 jobs, right, we're getting 1500 jobs, but in terms of real impact that a project like this, you would think would have after that kind of an investment. I think the jury's still out there."

Tesla was given an extension due to the pandemic.

But keep in mind, there is no requirement on the type of job or how much it will pay.

ESD is Empire State Development.



The Tesla jobs goal was 1,460 as stipulated in the terms of New York’s $950 million public investment.



The spokesperson said as of Nov. 10 Tesla reported having 1,557 jobs in Buffalo (1,536 FTE, 21 part time) with another 705 jobs statewide. — Robert Hackford (@Robert_Hackford) December 28, 2021

The official report is due to the state on February 1.