x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Teacher pay ranges from $45K to $100K in WNY. How does your district fare?

Only one Western New York district — Williamsville — typically pays teachers more than $100,000 ($100,750, to be exact).
Credit: Tierney - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Twenty-two Western New York school districts pay teachers on average more than $80,000 a year.

In the midst of a national teacher shortage, Business First analyzed median teacher salaries for public school districts in the region’s eight counties — Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming — based on state education department data for the 2020-21 school year.

Pay in general is a common recruiting and retaining factor, with the current hot job market, retirements generally on the rise and costs skyrocketing.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Amtrak offers Direct train service to New York State Fair

Before You Leave, Check This Out