Teacher pay ranges from $45K to $100K in WNY. How does your district fare?

Only one Western New York district — Williamsville — typically pays teachers more than $100,000 ($100,750, to be exact).

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Twenty-two Western New York school districts pay teachers on average more than $80,000 a year.

In the midst of a national teacher shortage, Business First analyzed median teacher salaries for public school districts in the region’s eight counties — Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming — based on state education department data for the 2020-21 school year.

Pay in general is a common recruiting and retaining factor, with the current hot job market, retirements generally on the rise and costs skyrocketing.