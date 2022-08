The Buffalo-Cheektowaga metro was the second-best place to be a teacher, according to the findings.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo metro is a top-ranking place to be a teacher.

That’s according to SmartAsset’s latest study, analyzing data for the 137 largest metro areas in the U.S. for metrics such as income, housing costs, employment, school funding and classroom size.

