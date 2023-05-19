Sweet Expectations raises money for FeedMore WNY

"What we are most excited about this year is that we have education stations about our mission scattered throughout the event, these stations are interactive and they really teach different aspects of our mission, and so our donors and community members can see first hand the impact they have just by being here tonight," said Catherine Shick, Public Relations Manager for FeedMore WNY.



If you couldn't attend the fundraiser, but still want to help, you can donate online at https://www.feedmorewny.org/donate/