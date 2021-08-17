Surmet Corp. investing $13.5M into North Buffalo

Surmet is beginning work on a $13.5 million expansion to its Hertel Avenue facility for ceramics manufacturing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A groundbreaking ceremony was held this Tuesday afternoon for another big investment in North Buffalo.

Surmet Ceramics Corporation is beginning work on a $13.5 million expansion to its Hertel Avenue facility for ceramics manufacturing.

The expansion includes new equipment, renovations, and the addition of new jobs at its current 75,000 square-foot facility which will be the largest of its kind in the nation.

Once completed, this expansion will provide Surmet with a vertically integrated capability to manufacture transparent ceramic products and add high-paying professional engineering and production jobs that will contribute to Buffalo’s ongoing economic revitalization.

“Gilbane is proud to be playing a role in the rebirth and modernization of Buffalo’s long-standing manufacturing sector,” said John K.S. Cleary, senior project executive and head of Gilbane’s Buffalo office. “Working with Surmet on this cutting-edge project will enable us to deepen our commitment to the city, and the Western New York region as a whole. Big things are happening in Buffalo, and we are thrilled to be a part of this important undertaking.”