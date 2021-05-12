Roswell Park moves ahead with $23M expansion

According to plans filed with the DOH, the relocation of the clinic will include all services currently offered, as well as radiology services.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has solidified its plans to move its suburban chemotherapy infusion clinic to a new site in a $23 million project.

The hospital late on Tuesday filed plans with the State Department of Heath on the project, which calls for moving its existing infusion clinic from 100 College Parkway to a new site at 203 Park Club Lane.

The clinic is currently located on the second floor of a medical office building adjacent to Erie Community College’s North Campus.