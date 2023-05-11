Supreme Court reverses judgement on developers involved in Buffalo Billion project

The Supreme Court sided with developers convicted of corruption related to the Buffalo Billion project.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court released a decision on the cases of Louis Ciminelli and Joseph Percoco, both of whom were involved in the Buffalo Billion project.

The Supreme Court also reversed the Second Circuit's judgement that upheld Ciminelli's conviction of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Ciminelli was convicted in a pay-to-play conspiracy in which his firm won a development job worth a half billion dollars. Prosecutors called the scheme an "enormous fraud" and said it involved state-funded contracts worth more than $850 million being steered to favored developers.

Read the full ruling below:

The court also reversed Joseph Percoco's conviction of conspiracy to commit honest-service wire fraud in relation to the labor-peace requirement. The Supreme Court also instructed that the case be heard again, finding the test used to determine his conviction improper.

Percoco was convicted of accepting over $300,000 from companies seeking to influence the Cuomo administration as it worked on the Buffalo Billion project. He was ultimately sentenced to six years in prison, a conviction previously upheld on appeal.